Jobs: Patty Pan is hiring

Monday, August 8, 2022

Patty Pan at a market
Patty Pan Cooperative, rooted in the Briarcrest Neighborhood, is looking to hire from within its community to staff farmers markets and kitchen production shifts.

The coop has a diverse staff who are committed to a healthy balance between running an efficient business and maintaining workplace quality of life. 

The shifts can be physically demanding, but it's good work, with good people and good food.

If you'd like to learn more about the position, here's a detailed job description.



