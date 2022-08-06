Trees for Rail expands area to receive free trees, plants, and ground cover



Trees for Rail is a collaboration between Sound Transit, the City of Shoreline, and King Conservation District (KCD) to re-green the Lynnwood Link light rail corridor with native trees and shrubs as it passes through the City of Shoreline. is a collaboration between Sound Transit, the City of Shoreline, and King Conservation District (KCD) to re-green the Lynnwood Link light rail corridor with native trees and shrubs as it passes through the City of Shoreline.





The updated list includes almost 2,400 properties in the Echo Lake, Ballinger, Meridian Park, North City, Parkwood, and Ridgecrest neighborhoods.

See if your home is pre-determined to be within the impact area of the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project in the City of Shoreline. To see if your property qualifies for the Trees for Rail project,



If you think your property should qualify, but it doesn’t appear on the map, reach out to



Shoreline residents also qualify for free trees from the city whether they are eligible for the Trees for Rail program or not. from the city whether they are eligible for the Trees for Rail program or not. Information here This program is available until August 15.





See if your home is pre-determined to be within the impact area of the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project in the City of Shoreline. To see if your property qualifies for the Trees for Rail project, please use the map here. If you think your property should qualify, but it doesn’t appear on the map, reach out to TreesForRail@kingcd.org

The program offers free native trees and plants for qualifying City of Shoreline residents. KCD will offer free consultation and installation of up to 2 trees, 4 shrubs, and 8 groundcovers in your backyard.*This program is currently set to do plantings through winter 2022-23 and until project funds are depleted.To qualify for the services offered, participants must reside at a qualifying address in Shoreline.The qualifying list of properties has expanded since it was first offered.