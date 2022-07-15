Trees for Shoreline: Get a Free Tree for Your Property

Friday, July 15, 2022

Application opens July 15

Eligible Shoreline residents can apply to receive free trees through Trees for Shoreline, a pilot program aimed at growing and maintaining a healthy urban forest. 

Trees are important for a healthy Shoreline. They provide a wide range of benefits to our environment and to our homes and properties!

When you participate in Trees for Shoreline, you receive:
  • 1 free tree per household
  • Help selecting the right tree and planting location
  • A watering bag and mulch for your tree
  • Training on proper planting and care
  • Planting assistance (subject to volunteer availability)
  • Ongoing care reminders

The application for Trees for Shoreline is open July 15- August 15. Learn more and apply for your free tree here.




