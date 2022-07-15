Trees for Shoreline: Get a Free Tree for Your Property
Application opens July 15
Eligible Shoreline residents can apply to receive free trees through Trees for Shoreline, a pilot program aimed at growing and maintaining a healthy urban forest.
Trees are important for a healthy Shoreline. They provide a wide range of benefits to our environment and to our homes and properties!
When you participate in Trees for Shoreline, you receive:
- 1 free tree per household
- Help selecting the right tree and planting location
- A watering bag and mulch for your tree
- Training on proper planting and care
- Planting assistance (subject to volunteer availability)
- Ongoing care reminders
The application for Trees for Shoreline is open July 15- August 15. Learn more and apply for your free tree here.
