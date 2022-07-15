CPR / First Aid certification class offered in hybrid format

CPR/First Aid certification with WestCoast Training and Shoreline Community College





You will learn how to help adult, child, and infant patients in emergency, including injuries and medical emergencies.





This hybrid course is provided in partnership with WestCoast CPR Training and the Health and Safety Institute. Take a 4 hour self-paced online training course and then the training will conclude with a fun and interactive hands-on practice class at Shoreline Community College.





The in-person portion will provide the opportunity to practice adult, child, and infant CPR, AED, and some basic first aid skills.





Upon successfully completing this course, participants will receive an adult, child, and infant CPR/AED and First Aid certification card valid for two years.



7/27 IN PERSON - Online course + 2 hours in person - Wednesday (1)

Fee: $109













Participants to gain or improve knowledge and skill proficiency in First Aid, CPR, and AED skills.