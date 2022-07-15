Agenda for Shoreline council meeting July 18, 2022

The City Council directed staff to bring forward a Resolution to place a levy lid lift replacement on the November 8 General Election ballot, which was discussed in detail at the June 13 Council meeting. Council is scheduled to take action on the proposed Resolution.The staff report will be presented by Nora Daley-Peng, Senior Transportation PlannerThe City of Shoreline is currently updating its Transportation Element (TE) and Transportation Master Plan (TMP) to better serve the community’s current and future transportation needs. This is the seventh in a series of briefings to Council.The TE/TMP supports all forms of travel – by foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, stroller, wheelchair, transit, motorcycle, automobile, etc. With the upcoming arrival of light rail transit, new and higher frequency bus service, new pedestrian/bicycle connections, and land use changes and growth, the TE and TMP updates provide an opportunity to further align transportation vision, goals, objectives, and policies with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.Staff will provide Council with a refresher on the Vision and Goals and a briefing on what we heard from the public during Outreach Series 3, the preliminary data-driven project prioritization process, and the draft TE/TMP project list.Sponsored by Councilmembers Ramsdell and RobertsThe staff report will be presented by Nick Borer, Parks Fleet and Facilities ManagerThe land purchased for Westminster Park had uninhabitable homes that have been demolished. The park has been cleared and graded as part of the demolition, and is being scheduled for periodic maintenance.The request from Councilmembers Ramsdell and Roberts is for Council to reprioritize the order of projects in order to move the design and development of Westminster Park to 2022 or 2023 rather than the currently scheduled 2024 timeframe. This Westminster Triangle neighborhood does not have any developed parks and there are concerns about children playing in the streets so close to two arterials (145th and Westminster Way).--Pam Cross