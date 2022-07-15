Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk - Saturday July 16, 2022
Saturday, July 16, 10 am – 1 pm
Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods.
Particular points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.
