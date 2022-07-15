Jobs: WSDOT Design and Construction Program Lead (TPS4)

Friday, July 15, 2022

WSDOT
Design and Construction Program Lead (TPS4)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$75,096 - $100,963 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) Landscape Architecture Office is eager to hire an experienced Landscape Architect looking to advance their career and serve as our next Design and Construction Program Lead in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. 

The responsibilities of the Design and Construction Program Lead will support WSDOT’s mission through wise management of the roadside assets, delivering right-sized projects, supporting multi-modal transportation options, and improving environmental conditions. The successful candidate appointed to this position will also provide essential support for contract and construction work on WSDOT Right of Way (ROW) by managing quality control for contract documents prior to execution and provide expertise for construction field work.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  