Jobs: City of Shoreline Engineer II – Development Review

SALARY: $96,063.00 - $121,745.00 AnnuallyCLOSING DATE: 7/27/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.Note: This position is subject to August 8th City Council's approval.The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.The City of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development including support of light rail extending through the City, increased density and development to support the City's vision for growth.The APWA accredited Public Works Department is seeking an energetic and experienced person to be part of our team and serve the needs of the community. We are looking for an experienced engineer with strong customer service focus in supporting civil engineering review of development with the ability to effectively communicate with a variety of customers including engineers, contractors, inspectors and the public. The position requires good understanding of engineering codes, standards and best management practices specifically related to stormwater, wastewater, and roadway design.SCOPE OF WORKTo provide responsible professional engineering assistance in the review of private development projects, in coordination with the Planning and Community Services and Public Works departments; to develop and update codes, standards, practices related to private development of public infrastructure; to serve as the project manager for various permits and projects as assigned; and to perform various office and field duties as required.