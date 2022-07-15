Shorecrest graduates awarded Theatre Arts scholarships from Driftwood Players

Following Board approval on June 27, 2022, Edmonds Driftwood Players is proud to announce our three scholarship recipients.

Cami Taliaferro-Barber, recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship was awarded $500.

Elizabeth Howlett and Harper Flynt are co-recipients of the Theatre Arts Scholarship and were awarded $250 each.

is a 2022 graduate of Shorecrest High School with plans to attend USC School of Dramatic Arts with an emphasis on acting for stage and screen, voice, and script analysis.









Elizabeth sparkles. Without a doubt, she is one of the most remarkable performers I've worked with in both my academic and professional theatre career --- truly one of those people that is great at everything she leans in to. She embodies skill and talent rivaling any professional I know, and most impressively, grounds those in strong character. -- Andreas Kidd, Drama Instructor and English Department Chair at Shorecrest High School.

Harper Flynt is a 2022 graduate of Shorecrest High School with plans to attend NYU Tisch School of Drama with an emphasis on acting, dance, voice, linguistics, and foreign languages.









Harper is known among their family and friends as a comedian; as such, they sport a full but guarded smile, eyes that narrow and widen at will, and a sense of humor always ready to laugh and joke as a means of self-defense. Harper is a powerful, talented dramatic actor as well, with a sense of nuance, subtlety, and intensity (when needed) that frankly astonishes me. -- Jeff Berryman, Actor/Monologue Coach.

Cami Taliaferro-Barber is entering her senior year at Cornish College of the Arts pursuing a degree in Performance Production. A very promising and accomplished individual, this is the fourth scholarship that Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded Cami.

Cami Taliaferro-Barber is entering her senior year at Cornish College of the Arts pursuing a degree in Performance Production. A very promising and accomplished individual, this is the fourth scholarship that Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded Cami.





