Shorecrest graduates awarded Theatre Arts scholarships from Driftwood Players
Friday, July 15, 2022
Cami Taliaferro-Barber, recipient of the Ralph Eaton Technical Scholarship was awarded $500.
Elizabeth Howlett and Harper Flynt are co-recipients of the Theatre Arts Scholarship and were awarded $250 each.
Elizabeth Howlett
Winner of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Elizabeth was editor-in-chief of Shorecrest High School's literary arts magazine and a self-employed piano teacher.
Harper Flynt is a 2022 graduate of Shorecrest High School with plans to attend NYU Tisch School of Drama with an emphasis on acting, dance, voice, linguistics, and foreign languages.
Elizabeth sparkles. Without a doubt, she is one of the most remarkable performers I've worked with in both my academic and professional theatre career --- truly one of those people that is great at everything she leans in to. She embodies skill and talent rivaling any professional I know, and most impressively, grounds those in strong character. -- Andreas Kidd, Drama Instructor and English Department Chair at Shorecrest High School.
Harper Flynt
Harper is a National Honor Society Member and winner of the Presidential Award for Community Service.
Harper is known among their family and friends as a comedian; as such, they sport a full but guarded smile, eyes that narrow and widen at will, and a sense of humor always ready to laugh and joke as a means of self-defense.
Harper is a powerful, talented dramatic actor as well, with a sense of nuance, subtlety, and intensity (when needed) that frankly astonishes me. -- Jeff Berryman, Actor/Monologue Coach.
Cami Taliaferro-Barber is entering her senior year at Cornish College of the Arts pursuing a degree in Performance Production. A very promising and accomplished individual, this is the fourth scholarship that Edmonds Driftwood Players has awarded Cami.
As a director, I am frequently leery of perfectionists as either an Assistant Director or a Designer. It is very important to me that I hold the reigns and can shape the direction of a production. This is the point that sets Cami apart: she can adopt the vision and direction of the Director and make it her own. In doing so, I have seen her blend her artistic concepts and thoughts with other designers [to help] create outstanding vibrant productions that are only achieved through a high degree of coordination. --Brent Stainer
EDMONDS DRIFTWOOD PLAYERS is a volunteer based 501(c)(3) non-profit community theatre.
We have been entertaining and educating our community since 1958, making us one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.
