No need for a night light - "Buck" Super moon lights the skies
Friday, July 15, 2022
Photographer Bruce Hill said "I honestly thought I had left a light on when I woke up at 4am."
An article in CNN says there's a reason for that.
While there isn't a single definition of "supermoon," the term typically refers to a full moon that can stand out more than others because it is within 90% of its closest orbit to Earth. The buck moon is the supermoon that will come closest to Earth this year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.
0 comments:
Post a Comment