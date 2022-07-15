No need for a night light - "Buck" Super moon lights the skies



Photo by Bruce Hill We were treated to clear skies and a very bright super moon this week. We were treated to clear skies and a very bright super moon this week.





Photographer Bruce Hill said "I honestly thought I had left a light on when I woke up at 4am."





An article in CNN says there's a reason for that.





While there isn't a single definition of "supermoon," the term typically refers to a full moon that can stand out more than others because it is within 90% of its closest orbit to Earth. The buck moon is the supermoon that will come closest to Earth this year, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.







