Jobs: City of Shoreline Teen Program Leaders

Scope of Work

Provide leadership at all City sponsored teen program events. Assist in sports, music, arts and environmental program development for youth in middle and high school, up to 18 years old. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends 10-20 hours per week.



SALARY: $16.94 - $18.99 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 8/21/2022 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This position has been reopened to expand the pool of candidates.General PurposeWe have four (4) open Teen Program Leader positions in our Youth and Teen Development Program. In this position you will serve as a positive role model for youth by helping to plan, lead and participate in activities that reach and respond to the changing needs of youth in our community.