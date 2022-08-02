Streets will be blocked for National Night Out NNO parties Tuesday

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

When you run into random street closures in residential neighborhoods around the area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, with fire or police vehicles on the street, you most probably have run into a National Night Out Against Crime (NNO) block party.





Closing a street is not required - some people use long driveways or front lawns - but other choose to have their street closed off so they can set up tables and chairs in the street.





NNO is a campaign to help neighbors know each other so they know what is normal for their block and what needs to be checked out.





Favorite example: the Shoreline man who looked outside and thought "I didn't know those neighbors were moving" and went about his business. They weren't moving. They were being cleaned out by bold thieves with a rental truck.





If anyone gets photos of there event, send them to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com





--Diane Hettrick












