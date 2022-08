one time yoga intro class Wednesday morning Explore Yoga For Flexibility and Mindfulness in this one-day introductory class on Wednesday morning! Explore Yoga For Flexibility and Mindfulness in this one-day introductory class on Wednesday morning!

Great for beginners and intermediate students to practice and develop their yoga skills.





Students are encouraged to bring their own mat and full water bottle.





We have mats to loan, and other props will be provided.





For students 14+ and adults of all ages!



8/3 - 11:00am – 12:30pm Wednesday (1)

Fee: $29