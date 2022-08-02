Scene on the Sound: Seafair Fleet Week parade in Shoreline Monday morning

Photos and story by Jan Hansen





A Seafair parade through the Sound about 11am Monday morning August 1, 2022.





Coast Guard vessels Osprey and Terrapin; Canadian OD Vessels 706 Yellow Knife and 709 Saskatoon; USS John Paul Jones and USS Lake Champlain .

Notes from Wikipedia:

USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) is the third Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer and the first ship of the class homeported on the west coast. She is named after American Revolutionary War naval captain John Paul Jones and the second ship to be so named. She was built at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine. The ship is currently part of Destroyer Squadron 23, and administratively reports to Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific.

USS Lake Champlain (CG-57) is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser in the United States Navy. It is the third ship to be named Lake Champlain, in honor of Battle of Lake Champlain, which took place during the War of 1812.











