Shoreline Walks – Meridian Park Four Parks Walk

Saturday, August 6, 10am – 12pm





Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools.





Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.





No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!







Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours

Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills)

Walk Leader: Cheryl

Full list of walks online



