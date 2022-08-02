Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Saturday, August 6, 10am – 12pm
Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools.
Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest!
Full list of walks online.
- Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours
- Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills)
- Walk Leader: Cheryl
