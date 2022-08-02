Shoreline Walks: Meridian Park Four Parks Walk Saturday

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Shoreline Walks – Meridian Park Four Parks Walk 
Saturday, August 6, 10am – 12pm 

Walk through the Meridian Park neighborhood of Shoreline. Walk includes a route through four Shoreline City Parks and two schools. 

Shoreline Walks are designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free. 

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! 

Full list of walks online.
  • Walk is approximately 3 miles / 2 hours
  • Walk Rating: Moderate (some steep hills)
  • Walk Leader: Cheryl


Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  