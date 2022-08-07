Northwest Junior Pipe Band competing in a series of Highland games in Scotland

Kevin Ault and the NWJPB

From Kevin Ault

Northwest Junior Pipe Band









We got to explore the beautiful seaside village of N Berwick and listen to some incredible pipe bands from Scotland, Australia, Canada and the USA.





Everyone we met was friendly and welcoming - especially the mayor N Berwick!









About



Northwest Junior Pipe Band is a Scottish bagpipe and drum band that provides world-class musical and leadership experience for youth (Ages 8-18) in the Pacific Northwest welcoming all in the pursuit of learning and performing the Celtic musical arts.



Tartan and Uniform

The band wears MacKenzie tartan kilts and a traditional 'civilian' style pipe band uniform. We are not associated with the MacKenzie clan, but take pride in our tartan's association with the Highland Light Infantry, of which our founder Charlie McNeill was a member. More about the band's history here.





Kevin and NWJPB have strong ties to Shoreline.











