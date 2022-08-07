Northwest Junior Pipe Band competing in a series of Highland games in Scotland

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Kevin Ault and the NWJPB
From Kevin Ault
Northwest Junior Pipe Band

What a fun day! The band had a great time competing at the North Berwick Highland Games in Scotland. No prizes for us today, but everybody had a blast. 

We got to explore the beautiful seaside village of N Berwick and listen to some incredible pipe bands from Scotland, Australia, Canada and the USA. 

Everyone we met was friendly and welcoming - especially the mayor N Berwick! 

Tomorrow we're off to the Bridge of Allan games for more fun and music

About Northwest Junior Pipe Band

Northwest Junior Pipe Band is a Scottish bagpipe and drum band that provides world-class musical and leadership experience for youth (Ages 8-18) in the Pacific Northwest welcoming all in the pursuit of learning and performing the Celtic musical arts.

Tartan and Uniform
The band wears MacKenzie tartan kilts and a traditional ‘civilian’ style pipe band uniform. We are not associated with the MacKenzie clan, but take pride in our tartan’s association with the Highland Light Infantry, of which our founder Charlie McNeill was a member. More about the band’s history here.

Kevin and NWJPB have strong ties to Shoreline.



