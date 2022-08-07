Northaven West grand opening Saturday at Northgate

Sen. David Frockt speaks at the opening of Northaven West

From 46th District Legislator Gerry Pollet





Excited that today was grand opening for Northaven West which has housing for seniors at 30% and 50% median income. Just north of Northgate at 112th.





It's part of integrated services at Northaven, so meals, health, social can all be shared. Studios are available for $950 for seniors at the 50% median income level. The 30% income units are snapped up.





Senator Frockt (photo) has been a long time champion for so many housing efforts. He, Rep Valdez and I have worked closely with Northaven in this and other projects.





Northaven is an unique nonprofit that has recognized the need for innovative senior health and housing services.





Rep. Pollet, Rep. Valdez, and Sen. Frockt represent the 46th Legislative District. Lake Forest Park was in the 46th LD but moved to the 1st LD with redistricting.











