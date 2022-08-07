FOUND: Shoreline dementia patient goes missing

UPDATE: KING COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE REPORTS THAT DOUGLAS HAS BEEN FOUND AND RETURNED HOME SAFELY

King County Search and Rescue , based in King County WA, has over 600 trained volunteers who respond to search and rescue mission requests from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MISSING: Douglas, 92yo, has severe dementia / pacemaker and is in need of potentially life-dependent medication that he does not have with him.





Left his residence in the 100 Block of NE 194th St in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline Saturday morning.





His home is in the neighborhood between 185th and Holyrood. It was thought that he might be heading toward Fred Meyer on 185th and Aurora but that route has been searched.





He was wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants.





Call 911 if seen.





A King county alert was issued for him at 5:20pm Saturday. An update at 9pm confirmed that he had not yet been found.











