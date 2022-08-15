LFP Police have had a busy time

Monday, August 15, 2022

And here is what they have been up to.

Weekly Police Calls 07/22 – 08/12

Your officers responded to 695 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
  • 189 Traffic related incidents
  • 124 Business checks / extra patrols
  • 48 Suspicious circumstances
  • 19 Welfare checks
  • 14 Disturbances / Domestic Violence
  • 12 Fraud / Thefts
  • 9 Vehicle theft / Vehicle recoveries
  • 7 Trespassing / Unwanted subjects
  • 4 Residential burglaries
  • 4 Malicious mischief
  • 2 Suicidal subjects
While we don’t routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 should you have any questions



Posted by DKH at 4:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  