LFP Police have had a busy time

And here is what they have been up to.





Weekly Police Calls 07/22 – 08/12



Your officers responded to 695 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:

189 Traffic related incidents

124 Business checks / extra patrols

48 Suspicious circumstances

19 Welfare checks

14 Disturbances / Domestic Violence

12 Fraud / Thefts

9 Vehicle theft / Vehicle recoveries

7 Trespassing / Unwanted subjects

4 Residential burglaries

4 Malicious mischief

2 Suicidal subjects

While we don’t routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 should you have any questions







