LFP Police have had a busy time
Monday, August 15, 2022
Weekly Police Calls 07/22 – 08/12
Your officers responded to 695 calls for service or self-initiated incidents, which included the following:
- 189 Traffic related incidents
- 124 Business checks / extra patrols
- 48 Suspicious circumstances
- 19 Welfare checks
- 14 Disturbances / Domestic Violence
- 12 Fraud / Thefts
- 9 Vehicle theft / Vehicle recoveries
- 7 Trespassing / Unwanted subjects
- 4 Residential burglaries
- 4 Malicious mischief
- 2 Suicidal subjects
While we don’t routinely respond to social media posts, please call 206-364-8216 should you have any questions
