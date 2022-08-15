Adventures of an Icebreaker: The USCGC Healy returns to the Arctic

CWO2 Mike Latin, Operations Officer, USNIC preparing to deploy a spotter buoy.

Photo credit: CWO2 Mike Latin

The US Coast Guard Cutter Healy is back in the Arctic, doing its summer patrol. As before they are partnering with other agencies, in this case, the US National Ice Center (USNIC) a multi-agency operational center operated by the United States Navy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA ).





In situ, Latin for "in its original place or position," observations are essential to understanding our oceans and atmosphere.





Unfortunately, in situ observations at high latitudes are sparse.





A spotter buoy floating into the ice.

Photo credit: CWO2 Mike Latin

In an effort to close this data gap, USNIC personnel will deploy 5 In an effort to close this data gap, USNIC personnel will deploy 5 Sofar Ocean spotter buoys from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy during its summer patrol of the Arctic.





Spotters are compact, easy to use, and built to endure harsh operating environments.