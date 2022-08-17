Environmental event at Richmond Beach features visit from the Snohomish Tribe's Blue Heron Canoe Family
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
|Terry and Wendy reading the information boards
Photo by Mike Remarcke
On Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, volunteers with the On Sacred Ground Land Trust met at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and worked to remove microplastics from the marine environment.
Information boards explained landscaping practices that mitigate negative climate change impacts.
|Mike Didahalqid Evans, leader of the Blue Heron Canoe Family
and honorary Chief of the Snohomish Tribe, talks to a young volunteer.
Photo by Terry Monette.
In the afternoon the volunteers were visited by the Snohomish Tribe's Blue Heron Canoe Family.
The project was hosted by On Sacred Ground Land Trust using a City of Shoreline Environmental Mini-Grant.
