Environmental event at Richmond Beach features visit from the Snohomish Tribe's Blue Heron Canoe Family

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Terry and Wendy reading the information boards
Photo by Mike Remarcke

On Saturday morning, August 6, 2022, volunteers with the On Sacred Ground Land Trust met at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park and worked to remove microplastics from the marine environment.

Information boards explained landscaping practices that mitigate negative climate change impacts.

Mike Didahalqid Evans, leader of the Blue Heron Canoe Family
and honorary Chief of the Snohomish Tribe, talks to a young volunteer.
Photo by Terry Monette.

In the afternoon the volunteers were visited by the Snohomish Tribe's Blue Heron Canoe Family.

The project was hosted by On Sacred Ground Land Trust using a City of Shoreline Environmental Mini-Grant.





Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  