Lake City Partners announces new Executive Director

William Towey, Executive Director

Lake City Partners After a year-long search, Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness announced the selection of their new Executive Director.





He has held senior leadership positions with the Tacoma Urban League, Foundation for Tacoma Students, and Comprehensive Life Resources.





William has also taught nonprofit management at the University of Washington Tacoma and has served on several nonprofit boards.









We are thankful that Walt Washington has continued to support our agency throughout our search, with leadership and oversight. He will continue to provide stewardship and onboarding for LCP through the end of August. We thank Walt for his dedicated service and leadership over the past year and look forward to an ongoing partnership with him as he accepts his next challenge.

LCP hosts a day center in Lake City, assists clients with housing and services, and runs the enhanced shelter at The Oaks. William received a master’s degree in nonprofit management and a bachelor’s in politics, philosophy and economics. In his spare time he enjoys traveling with his partner Rachel and spending time with family. William is also a persistent gardener.LCP hosts a day center in Lake City, assists clients with housing and services, and runs the enhanced shelter at The Oaks.









William Towey started his position as LCP Executive Director on August 15, 2022.William is a nonprofit management professional with experience changing systems for improved outcomes in areas such as the racial wealth divide, education, and behavioral health.