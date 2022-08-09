Beginning Watercolor at the Richmond Beach Library Wednesday

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SilverKite Community Arts: Beginning Watercolor at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

Wednesday August 10, 2pm. For adults. Free.

With guidance from one of SilverKite's professional teaching artists and your own creative instincts, explore the art of watercolor painting. All supplies provided.

Please register online here or call the library at 206-546-3522.

Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.



