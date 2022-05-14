Reminder: plant sales Saturday in Lake Forest Park, Prince of Peace, and Twin Ponds
Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Twin Ponds Food Bank Garden
No matter where you live, there's a plant sale for you on Saturday. And it's not an unreasonable distance to get to all three!
Lake Forest Park Garden Club plant sale Saturday the 14th from 9am to 2pm (or sooner if all the plants are gone) at the LFP Elementary. School at 37th Ave. NE and Ballinger Way NE. (see article)
Prince of Peace plant sale at 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155, Saturday May 14th from 10am to 3pm (see article). Affordable prices and a portion of the funds raised help sustain POPY’s CAFÉ free Wednesday community meal sponsored by Prince of Peace and Dale Turner YMCA.
Twin Ponds Food Bank Garden Saturday 10am to 2pm. Cash only. We'll have tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, herbs, mint, sunflowers, strawberry and raspberry starts and even dahlia tubers! (see article)
