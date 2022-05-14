ShoreLake Arts: Last call for Battle of the Bands

2022 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands





Last Call for Bands

Applications Due: Sunday, May 15, 2022





The 2022 ShoreLake Arts Battle of the Bands returns to Lake Forest Park this August! Bands battle it out over three nights to win cash and top industry prizes. This annual competition provides emerging artists a platform and a unique pathway to build musical skills and network with industry professionals from the Annex Room Studio and the world famous Robert Lang Studios featuring the Robert Lang Studios Academy.





Unbelievable Prizes:





1st Place: $1,500

One day of recording at Robert Lang Studios in Shoreline, WA





Runner Up: $1,000

Gear Package from Mackie:

2 x Thrash 215 Loudspeakers

2 x T-100 tripod stands

2 x EM-89D dynamic microphone





People's Choice: $500

One day of recording at Robert Lang Studios in Shoreline, WA





Honorarium: Each band selected to take part in the competition

will receive a $300 honorarium for their participation in the event.





Deadline to apply: Sunday, May 15, 2022 - do not miss your chance.

There is a $5 non refundable application fee.





Application Requirements:

Music must be original (no covers allowed)

All genres of music accepted

Bands must be working in Washington State

Bands must have proper license to all copyrighted music, video, and images included in the duration of their involvement.

Competition restricted to bands (not solo musicians)

All entries are final and may not be withdrawn from the event once submitted

By submitting an entry to the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands, you attest that all information provided is accurate and complete, that you have the authority to submit said entry for consideration, and that you have read, understand, and agree to all terms of entry

You must not have won a previous ShoreLake Battle of the Bands competition.

Notifications will be sent out by May 27, 2022. Tickets for the live, open air concerts will be available online June 20, 2022.









Where:





Pfingst Animal Acres Park

17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155





When:

Semi-Final Pool #1: Monday, August 1

Semi-Final Pool #2: Tuesday, August 2

Final: Saturday, August 6

Questions? Email Teresa Pape at programs@shorelakearts.org





ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.











