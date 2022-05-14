Open house at The Polytech private high school at Northgate
|Commercial-grade driving simulator allows driving practice
Photo courtesy ParentMap.com
The Polytech, a private high school that continues working with students through age 26 to support the transition to college and career, invites you to stop in at your convenience during their open house on Thursday May 19, 2022 from 3:30-6:00pm. Our staff will be available to help families plan for the summer and 2022-23 school year.
Want to accelerate your studies? The Polytech grants advance access to college level training programs to high school juniors and seniors. All classes can become part of a high school diploma, or we also offer our own high school credits using a one-on-one and small group instruction format that allows us to customize instruction for individual student needs. Our teachers all have master's degrees and experience working with neurodiverse students.
Want to start your school year strong? The Polytech offers one-on-one tutoring in all academic subjects as well as executive function skills such as organization, time management, breaking down large assignments into manageable pieces, and studying for tests in addition to completing written assignments. Summer is a great time to prep for a new school year.
Not sure what to do? Career interest assessments can help identify the overlap between interests, skills, and preferred work environment, and our career consultants explain the results with both written reports and a one-on-one meeting that outlines next steps for long-term career planning, choosing a college major, or an immediate job search.
In addition to traditional academic and career-related courses, The Polytech offers help with the skills necessary to transition to adulthood. They offer a short course on food safety that enables students to earn a WA Food Worker card, plus culinary arts classes where students cook in their own kitchens with feedback from the online teacher in real time.
They provide prep for the written exam to get a driving permit, and have a commercial-grade driving simulator to allow practice in a variety of weather and traffic conditions. It's a perfect way to boost confidence before driving in an actual vehicle, and allows neurodiverse and anxious drivers to experience risky driving scenarios in a safe environment.
Visit The Polytech on May 19th to learn more! It is located at 540 NE Northgate Way in Suite D, Seattle.
