Prince of Peace Spring Plant sale Saturday May 14, 2022

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is excited to announce that its much beloved community Spring Plant Sale is back!

It will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 10am to 3pm.





Known for its affordable prices, this fundraiser has been a neighborhood favorite since 2006, and we hope to see many of our old neighborhood friends and many new neighbors, too.





Due to COVID-19, all activity will be outdoors, and volunteers will be wearing masks.



