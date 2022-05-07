LFP Council retreat Saturday May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022


City Council Special Meeting – Council Retreat Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9:00am – 1:30pm, at The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, 14477 Juanita Drive NE Kenmore, WA 98028

The meeting will also be available to watch via Zoom:

Please click the link to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85029508542
Webinar ID: 850 2950 8542
  • Or One tap mobile :US: +12532158782,,85029508542# or +13462487799,,85029508542#
  • Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833 or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923
  • International numbers available: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keDA1E5i1v 
Agenda for City Council Special Meeting – Retreat on May 7, 2022

SPEAKER
  • Mayor Johnson Deputy Mayor French City Administrator Hill City Administrator Hill
  • City Administrator Hill Finance Director Vaughn
  • Deputy Mayor French
Welcome
  • Setting the stage
  • 2016 Strategic Plan recap
  • Regional Initiatives
Break
  • Project Financing | Financial Resiliency
Break
  • Working lunch | Council Goals and Priorities Adjournment


Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  