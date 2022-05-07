ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents: Kuria Jorissen and Rachel Wold
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Kuria Jorissen and Rachel Wold
April 6 - May 14, 2022
ShoreLake Arts Gallery is exhibiting a selection of works by Astrophotographer Kuria Jorissen and Abstract Painter Rachel Wold. See these works and the creations of other local artists during gallery hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm. Located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. You can also view and purchase art in the online shop.
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is not-for-profit and features changing art exhibits on the walls every 6 weeks, as well as jewelry, ceramics, glass, paper goods and more by over 100 local artists.
Artist Bio
Growing up, Kuria was always exploring, discovering, and learning. Whether that was exploring the great outdoors or simply expanding her knowledge of art, photography, and more, Kuria kept at it. With her close family and friends being creatives, Kuria grew up going to art shows, building her own art, and capturing the world with a camera at her hip. Over time, that camera kept evolving and upgrading. And she eventually worked her way through a Bachelor's Degree in Photography, with Astrophotography being the focus of her thesis. Graduating was just the start of Kuria's journey. Keeping the momentum going, she worked harder in learning the tools of her trade, and developing new techniques in the field and in the studio to bring her work to the next level. Alongside new techniques for capturing and editing photos, Kuria also researched planning tools, astronomy, and discovered the lesser known stories of the stars. What started as an interest in the outdoors and the night sky above us, evolved into something more for Kuria. It became a way to share the beautiful, night landscapes with the stars painted above. It became a way to communicate and tell lesser known stories of the stars. And it became a medium to encourage people to fight to preserve our national and state parks, and to push back against light pollution to preserve the dark skies.
|Ocean of Stars
Kuria Jorissen
Often traveling to far off wilderness areas, I do most of my work from midnight to 4 am. My work in astrophotography involves constantly learning, researching, and perseverance through many foiled attempts. The one lesson you learn quickly is to never trust the weather reports. I spend much of my time studying new methods, history, astronomy, and the cultures around lesser known stories of the stars.
Through my work, I seek to share the stories of the stars. To showcase the natural beauty that surrounds us. And to bring people to that quiet moment in the wild and show them the beauty of what lies outside. Through this, I also seek to educate and encourage the preservation of our natural lands and dark skies.
Website: https://art.callofthemountainsphotography.com
Instagram: @callofthemountainsart
|Fire and Ice
Rachel Wold
Artist Bio
Rachel Wold is an abstract artist based in Seattle, Washington. She grew up drawing, painting, and exploring the Pacific Northwest and finds solace and inspiration in nature. Although prolific early in life, Rachel fell out of a creative lifestyle in her mid-twenties after pursuing degrees and a career in science.
She works as an oceanographer at the University of Washington's Applied Physics Lab and has led research cruises throughout Washington waters. Ideas for artwork would occasionally surface but she didn't know where to start. After suffering first a miscarriage, then postpartum depression after her second child was born, she picked up an old sketchbook in search of emotional relief. Putting pen to paper again after a decade hiatus reignited her creative passion. She now makes time for her art practice around her fulfilling work and raising two small children.
|I feel so optimistic
Rachel Wold
Artist Statement
My art is a form of therapy; I create what I feel, what I need. I use expressive abstraction to create a space for reflection, with the goal of engaging viewers on an emotional and visceral level. My paintings begin intuitively, with a few tones inspired by the world around me. I experiment with tactile textures, fluid splatters, mixing and moving, adding and subtracting as a conversation unfolds between the piece and myself. A dialog of exploration and curiosity.
I am interested in what happens at the interface of things, the moment of transition between opposing or parallel ideas, which is often represented in my work as lines or abstract marks. Lines can be interpreted visually as both a dividing and unifying device, and I encourage this duality. Dynamic gestures and moments of rest, loose layers and meticulously added ink are all part of the experience.
Website: https://www.rachelwoldart.com/
Instagram: @rachelwoldart
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
