Night work along the I-5 and State Route 104 Interchange through May - noisy but no closures

From Tuesday, May 10 to Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 5am – 7am, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the I-5 and SR 104 Interchange in Shoreline on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to complete concrete pours for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.





There will be no road closures, but residents should expect noise at this time. The contractor has obtained a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.Plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach your destination.Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.