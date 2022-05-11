Twin Ponds Food Bank gardeners' plant sale this Friday and Saturday
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
The annual fundraising plant sale for the Twin Ponds Food Bank Garden is this weekend!
FRIDAY - SATURDAY
May 13 and 14, 2022
10am to 2pm
CASH ONLY!
All plants are ready to be planted!
Please bring your own box or bag to carry them home!
Twin Ponds Community Garden
We'll have tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, herbs, mint, sunflowers, strawberry and raspberry starts and even dahlia tubers!
Just in time for summer planting!
