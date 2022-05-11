High school seniors from the Ridgecrest Neighborhood can apply for RNA scholarships

Ridgecrest neighborhood The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA) is pleased to announce two $1,500 scholarships, available to eligible students who are continuing their education in the 2022-2023 school year. The Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association (RNA) is pleased to announce two $1,500 scholarships, available to eligible students who are continuing their education in the 2022-2023 school year.







➢ The Social Justice Scholarship is for students who have acted on behalf of social justice in their community.



Applications are available online at:



Entries must be postmarked or submitted online or via email by Friday, May 20, 2022. Award recipients will be notified on or before June 7, 2022.





Scholarships are based on a theme pertaining to community and the RNA mission to “…promote projects that benefit and enhance the quality of life in the Ridgecrest neighborhood.”Applicants must currently live in, or have previously lived in, the Ridgecrest neighborhood as defined by its boundaries of: NE 175th Street to NE 145th Street; and 15th Avenue NE to the I-5 freeway.Students are eligible for one of the two scholarships:➢ The Community Scholarship is for students who qualify with family income at or below 65% of the Area Median Income as indicated on the chart below.