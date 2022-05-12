LFP Garden Club plant sale Saturday

Thursday, May 12, 2022

LFP Plant Sale photo by Jerry Pickard
LFP Garden Club plant sale this Saturday, 9am to 2pm (or sooner if all the plants are sold) at LFP Elementary School 18500 37th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

All the plants are from members of the garden club so do well in our area. 

We also have some gardening books and garden art things for sale. We never know what that will be until the day of the sale!

We will have a raffle for a great basket filled with goodies, tea pot and tea, wine, gardening gloves, pruners, books, kitchen towels, socks, and much more. You can buy tickets for. $1 each or 6 for $5. A real bargain. Winner to be notified later in the day after the sale is over.


