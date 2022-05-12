Goslings at Ronald Bog
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Today I received sad news that all three nests at Bitter Lake have failed. The lakewatcher there thinks that the problem is that the groundskeepers trimmed away all the foliage between the path and the lake, giving the geese no cover for their nests.
|No lack of green space for goslings at Ronald Bog
Photo by Melissa DeGrazia
At Ronald Bog there is a different story, with this thriving family photographed by The Bogwatcher's Daughter Melissa DeGrazia.
--Diane Hettrick
