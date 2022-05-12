Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Instructor - 11 various part-time recreation positions

Preschool Art Instructor

Preschool Dance Instructor (ages 2 to 5yrs) (Ballet, Tap Dance)

Preschool Music and Movement Instructor

Youth Art Instructor

Youth Dance Instructor (Ages 6 yrs and up) (Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary)

Youth Karate/Martial Arts (ages 6 to 14 yrs.)

Adult Fitness Instructor for Barre, Pilates, Zumba

Fitness Instructor- Pickleball Lessons/Clinics Job descriptions and applications









SALARY:$20.00 - $40.00 HourlyCLOSING DATE: 5/31/2022GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.We are seeking qualified recreation instructors to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. These are non-benefited, under 20 hours per week positions. Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.First review of applications: May 17thEleven positions over 8 different types of programs: