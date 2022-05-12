Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Instructor - 11 various part-time recreation positions
Thursday, May 12, 2022
SALARY:
$20.00 - $40.00 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: 5/31/2022
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
We are seeking qualified recreation instructors to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. These are non-benefited, under 20 hours per week positions. Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.
First review of applications: May 17th
Eleven positions over 8 different types of programs:
- Preschool Art Instructor
- Preschool Dance Instructor (ages 2 to 5yrs) (Ballet, Tap Dance)
- Preschool Music and Movement Instructor
- Youth Art Instructor
- Youth Dance Instructor (Ages 6 yrs and up) (Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary)
- Youth Karate/Martial Arts (ages 6 to 14 yrs.)
- Adult Fitness Instructor for Barre, Pilates, Zumba
- Fitness Instructor- Pickleball Lessons/Clinics
