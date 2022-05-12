Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Instructor - 11 various part-time recreation positions

Thursday, May 12, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Instructor (Various Recreation Positions)

SALARY:
$20.00 - $40.00 Hourly

CLOSING DATE: 5/31/2022

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

We are seeking qualified recreation instructors to lead classes in City of Shoreline recreation programs. These are non-benefited, under 20 hours per week positions. Work schedule is dependent upon student demand with hours flexible on days, evenings and weekends during Spartan Recreation Center operating hours.

First review of applications: May 17th

Eleven positions over 8 different types of programs:
  • Preschool Art Instructor
  • Preschool Dance Instructor (ages 2 to 5yrs) (Ballet, Tap Dance)
  • Preschool Music and Movement Instructor
  • Youth Art Instructor
  • Youth Dance Instructor (Ages 6 yrs and up) (Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Contemporary)
  • Youth Karate/Martial Arts (ages 6 to 14 yrs.)
  • Adult Fitness Instructor for Barre, Pilates, Zumba
  • Fitness Instructor- Pickleball Lessons/Clinics
Job descriptions and applications



Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  