Local author publishes children's board book Animal Potluck

Children's board book by local authors Brandi and Mike Konopinski, illustrated by Kelly Kinkaid

The written word is a fascinating thing. It is capable of opening portals to new worlds through old wardrobes and rabbit holes.

Writing can inspire generations of children to follow pioneering footsteps into the unknown like space or the deep sea. For me, a confusing, unusual, and fantastic childhood provided many lonely moments in which stories were my escape.





Reading through Beverly Cleary books, into Boxcar Children, and eventually the immersive worlds of Stephen King and the Harry Potter universe brought me so much joy.



This joy is what inspired me to begin writing.Years of fiddling with stories have led to my first book. It is a collaborative board book written by my wife and I and illustrated by a fantastic local artist.





If you are not familiar with them; board books are the first introduction to the written word that a child receives. Firm and easily carried, these board books are made of stern stuff; capable of being chewed on or rubbed in a plate of baby food.



Our board book is entitled Animal Potluck and features a collection of colorful animal friends who share food and fun, potluck style!



