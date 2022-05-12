Coffee with the Chief
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Interim chief of Shoreline Police Ryan Abbott
It is an opportunity for you to meet Shoreline Police officers in an informal setting, ask questions, express concerns, and build relationships.
Coffee with the Chief builds on a national movement called Coffee with a Cop that focuses on building relationships between law enforcement and community members. It brings people together in person at neutral locations to provide the opportunity for real conversations about issues that matter.
In a short time, citizens and police officers get to know each other and discover mutual goals for the communities they live in and serve.
If you can’t make the May 25 event, there will be more Coffees with the Chief at different locations throughout the year. Stop by, grab some coffee, and talk to the Chief!
