Live theatre in Shoreline - Blithe Spirit with the RBCC Players Friday and Saturday

Thursday, May 12, 2022


Come enjoy live theatre again!

Join us for the farce that takes a look at love, life,and the mystery that they both can present us!
 
RBCC Players is a community theater group sponsored by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC. They have been staging plays and musicals in since 1984.

Performances:
  • Friday May 13 – 7:30 pm
  • Saturday May 14 – 2:00 pm
  • Saturday May 14 -  7:30 pm

Tickets: $10.00 available online or at the door

