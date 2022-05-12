Live theatre in Shoreline - Blithe Spirit with the RBCC Players Friday and Saturday
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Come enjoy live theatre again!
Join us for the farce that takes a look at love, life,and the mystery that they both can present us!
Join us for the farce that takes a look at love, life,and the mystery that they both can present us!
RBCC Players is a community theater group sponsored by Richmond Beach Congregational Church, UCC. They have been staging plays and musicals in since 1984.
Performances:
Performances:
- Friday May 13 – 7:30 pm
- Saturday May 14 – 2:00 pm
- Saturday May 14 - 7:30 pm
Tickets: $10.00 available online or at the door
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/305109670237
Bill McLaughlin Theater
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd and 15th Ave NW
Bill McLaughlin Theater
Richmond Beach Congregational UCC
corner of NW Richmond Beach Rd and 15th Ave NW
0 comments:
Post a Comment