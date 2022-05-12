Shorewood student awarded scholarship from Washington State School Retirees Foundation
Thursday, May 12, 2022
|Hayley Trimmer
Hayley Trimmer, a student at Shorewood High School, has been awarded a $2500 Washington State School Retirees Foundation Scholarship.
Hayley plans to go to college at the University of Vermont and major in Elementary Education.
She is member of the Shorewood swim team, band, and drama club. She tutors elementary students with their math and language homework.
