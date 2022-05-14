Candidate filing week May 16-20
Saturday, May 14, 2022
King County Elections encourages all candidates to file online. Online filing opens at 9am on May 16 and is open 24 hours a day until 4pm on May 20.
In-person assistance will be available for those who need it at King County Elections Headquarters in Renton. Candidates in need of assistance can also call 206-296-1565.
Candidates can also file by mail. Mailed filings must be received no later than 4:30pm on May 20, regardless of postmark.
The final deadline to withdraw one’s name from the ballot is 4:30 pm on Monday, May 23.
An updated list of candidate filings will be posted by noon and by 6pm each day until the filing week ends. The list will be finalized following the withdrawal deadline.
There are many offices subject to election this year, including U.S. Senate, statewide office, legislative seats, and more. You can find the complete list of offices subject to election in King County on our website here.
Candidates can find more information about how, when, and where to file on our website here. They can also sign up for notifications by email to get alerts about deadlines and other candidate-related information.
Candidates looking for more information, please visit our website or call 206-296-1565.
