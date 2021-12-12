Shoreline seeks applicants for AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Scholarships are available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government and/or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2022.
The City will nominate one of the applicants from Shoreline to compete with students from across the State.
Student eligibility
Students interested in competing for the Center for Quality Communities scholarships must be:
- Involved (or have been involved) with a city government or a community/school leadership activity;
- Eligible to graduate from high school, complete home school, or receive a GED in spring/summer 2022;
- A City of Shoreline resident; and
- Plan to continue education in the 2022-2023 academic year at an accredited college, community college, or trade school on at least a half-time basis.
The Center for Quality Communities promotes municipal leadership development and civic engagement. The Center’s goal is to develop a broad public understanding of the important role of cities and towns play in Washington. The Center is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit AWC Center for Quality Communities.
CQC AWC Center for Quality Communities scholarship information
