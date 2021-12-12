Shoreline seeks applicants for AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship

The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship fund.





Scholarships are available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government and/or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2022.





The City will nominate one of the applicants from Shoreline to compete with students from across the State.

Involved (or have been involved) with a city government or a community/school leadership activity;

Eligible to graduate from high school, complete home school, or receive a GED in spring/summer 2022;

A City of Shoreline resident; and

Plan to continue education in the 2022-2023 academic year at an accredited college, community college, or trade school on at least a half-time basis.