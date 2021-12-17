Sen. Frockt's statement on Governor's capital construction budget
Friday, December 17, 2021
|Sen. David Frockt D-46
“The $495 million set aside for housing in this budget—including $335 million for rapid housing and $60 million for crisis stabilization investments—is a wise use of our resources, including $445 million in federal dollars that must be spent by 2024.
“This is the type of housing funding that several of us—including Speaker Emeritus Chopp, Rep. Macri, Gov. Gregoire and Challenge Seattle, as well as numerous housing advocates—had been advocating for and hoping to see. I commend Gov. Inslee for including it in his proposal.
“This budget will build on the progress that has been made with the funding appropriated in the 2021 session, which has already provided grants for rapid housing projects in the Seattle and Vancouver areas that are anticipated to generate hundreds of units quickly in the coming months.”
The 60-day legislative session begins January 10, 2022.
Sen. Frockt represents the 46th legislative district which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.
0 comments:
Post a Comment