Case updates December 15, 2021
Friday, December 17, 2021
Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 50,321,503 - 143,760 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 836,824
- Total deaths 799,847 - 1,607 new
Washington State
- Total confirmed cases 701,158 - 1,525 new
- Total hospitalizations 44,067 - 81 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.1%
- Total deaths 9,653 - 18 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 168,079 - 609 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,906
- Total hospitalizations 8,924 - 11 new
- Total deaths 2,133 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 41,876 - 206 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 630
- Total hospitalizations 1,882 - 1 new
- Total deaths 521 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,680 - 23 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 35
- Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new
- Total deaths 114 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 589 - 10 new
- Cases in past 7 days - 12
- Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
