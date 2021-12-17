Case updates December 15, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021

Delta variant
Omicron is spreading and is expected to increase but Delta is still the problem. 

Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.

COVID-19 Updates
 

United States  

  • Total cases 50,321,503 - 143,760 new  
  • Cases in past 7 days - 836,824    
  • Total deaths 799,847 - 1,607 new   


Washington State
  • Total confirmed cases 701,158  - 1,525 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 44,067  -  81 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.1%
  • Total deaths 9,653  - 18 new   

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10


King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 168,079 -  609 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 1,906  
  • Total hospitalizations 8,924 -   11 new  
  • Total deaths 2,133 -  4 new   
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 41,876  -  206 new     
  • Cases in past 7 days - 630  
  • Total hospitalizations 1,882  -   1 new    
  • Total deaths 521  -   0 new  
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,680 -   23 new    
  • Cases in past 7 days - 35    
  • Total hospitalizations 254 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 114 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 589 - 10 new      
  • Cases in past 7 days - 12   
  • Total hospitalizations 23 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  