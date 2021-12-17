Case updates December 15, 2021

Delta variant Omicron is spreading and is expected to increase but Delta is still the problem. Omicron is spreading and is expected to increase but Delta is still the problem.





Medical advisories are consistent: get a booster vaccine. If you started with Moderna, Pfizer is ok for a booster and may even give you an advantage.





COVID-19 Updates

United States

Total cases 50,321,503 - 143,760 new

Cases in past 7 days - 836,824

Total deaths 799,847 - 1,607 new

Washington State

Total confirmed cases 701,158 - 1,525 new

Total hospitalizations 44,067 - 81 new

Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 16.1%

Total deaths 9,653 - 18 new

Levels of Community Transmission: based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100 Substantial: 50-99 Moderate: 10-49 Low: < 10



King county Total confirmed cases 168,079 - 609 new

Cases in past 7 days - 1,906

Total hospitalizations 8,924 - 11 new

Total deaths 2,133 - 4 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Seattle Total confirmed cases 41,876 - 206 new

Cases in past 7 days - 630

Total hospitalizations 1,882 - 1 new

Total deaths 521 - 0 new

Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL

Shoreline Total confirmed cases 3,680 - 23 new

Cases in past 7 days - 35

Total hospitalizations 254 - 0 new

Total deaths 114 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Lake Forest Park Total confirmed cases 589 - 10 new

Cases in past 7 days - 12

Total hospitalizations 23 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new

Level of community transmission: HIGH







