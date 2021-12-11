Northshore Fire: Be prepared for power outages

Photo by Qasim Malick on Unsplash Power outages can cause a number of safety concerns; being prepared and having the right information can help. Power outages can cause a number of safety concerns; being prepared and having the right information can help.



There are steps you can take before a power outage occurs, such as registering life-sustaining and medical equipment with your utility company.





Make sure your disaster preparedness kit contains light sticks, flashlights, a battery-powered radio with extra batteries and a wind-up clock.





Always have a safe alternative heat source and supply of fuel. Never burn charcoal or use a generator indoors.





During a power outage turn off lights and electrical appliances except for the refrigerator and freezer.





Even if it is dark, turn light switches and buttons on lamps or appliances to the “off” position, leaving just one lamp on so that you will know when power is restored.





Never use gas ovens, gas ranges, barbecues or portable or propane heaters for indoor heating—they use oxygen and create carbon monoxide that can cause suffocation.





Avoid candles since they can cause a fire. It's far better to use battery-operated flashlights or glow sticks for lighting.



