New county council districts finalized

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 the King County Districting Committee unanimously adopted the Amended Final Draft Districting Master Plan. The adopted redistricting plan will be filed with the Clerk of the Council and will become the new King County Council district boundaries, effective upon filing.





District 1: Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, by preference, are kept in a group of north end cities which includes Kenmore, the King county portion of Bothell (which is also in Snohomish county), and the northern section of Kirkland. In order to reach the number goal, a large section of northeast Seattle is included.









In drawing the redistricting map, each district must be as nearly equal in population as possible. No district in the adopted plan deviates by more than 0.16% from the 2021 Council district target population of 252,186. Black, Indigenous and People of Color accounted for 100% of the population growth within King County over the past decade and comprise a majority of constituents in Council Districts 2 (50.30%), 5 (59.99%) and 7 (53.00%) under the newly adopted plan.



For more information, visit







District 1 continues to be represented by Rod Dembowski.