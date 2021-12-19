Jobs: Sky Nursery Job fair January 15, 2022

Sunday, December 19, 2021

If you want a job that offers a chance to work with great people, jumpstarts or compliments your career in the garden industry, and provides an opportunity to learn every day, you won't want to miss this! 

Come explore the possibilities of working at Sky, whether part time, full time, for just a season, or years to come, this January 15, 2022 from 10-2pm.

Meet with department leads who have worked across the industry for decades to get your questions answered.
Behind-the-scenes tours of every department at Sky and gift card giveaways every half hour
Expedite the hiring process for the 2022 season

Plus all employees, even if they just work one day a week, get a 30% discount on plants and 20% discount on fertilizers and tools and other store items.

More information on the website, here: https://skynursery.com/work-with-us/



Posted by DKH at 2:01 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  