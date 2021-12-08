Intro to Ikebana: The Japanese Art of Flower Arrangement 





Join Fanny Yau, certified teacher from Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Japan, as she guides you through the history and philosophy of the Sogetsu School, followed by a short demonstration. The majority of the time will be devoted to a hands-on workshop to create your own arrangements at home. See below for a supply list.



For best results to follow along at home, please gather the following:



Flower Materials

Four stems or branches of any kind available. Length: 2 -3 feet (camellia, maple, willow, boxwood, dogwood, forsythia, cherry, plum, etc.) - bare branches and seed pods are fine

Three stems of single flowers (roses, mums, iris, carnation, sunflower, dahlia, tulip - whatever you have or can find, seed pods are fine)

Few pieces (5- 6) of greens (salal, cedar, fir, etc.) Supplies

One low dish/shallow container

Pair of garden shears or hand pruners to cut the branches

1/2 block floral foam (for fresh flower use only), soaked in water before use

Hosted by the Education Coalition for Asian American Representation, Mercer Island High School.In the simplest sense, Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. At the heart, Ikebana is a lifestyle that promotes a deep understanding and respect for nature.

Hosted by the Education Coalition for Asian American Representation, Mercer Island High School.In the simplest sense, Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. At the heart, Ikebana is a lifestyle that promotes a deep understanding and respect for nature.