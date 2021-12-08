Intro to Ikebana: The Japanese Art of Flower Arrangement
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 4-5pm on Zoom
Hosted by the Education Coalition for Asian American Representation, Mercer Island High School.
In the simplest sense, Ikebana is the Japanese art of flower arrangement. At the heart, Ikebana is a lifestyle that promotes a deep understanding and respect for nature.
Join Fanny Yau, certified teacher from Sogetsu School of Ikebana, Japan, as she guides you through the history and philosophy of the Sogetsu School, followed by a short demonstration. The majority of the time will be devoted to a hands-on workshop to create your own arrangements at home. See below for a supply list.https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/61a4fd4b4842555700e209d8
Please register by 5pm on December 13, 2021.
You will receive a Zoom link by email before the event. Be sure to check your spam folder. If you haven't received the Zoom link by 4pm on December 14, please contact Carrie at clbowman@kcls.org.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Mercer Island Library
For best results to follow along at home, please gather the following:
Flower Materials
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
- Four stems or branches of any kind available. Length: 2 -3 feet (camellia, maple, willow, boxwood, dogwood, forsythia, cherry, plum, etc.) - bare branches and seed pods are fine
- Three stems of single flowers (roses, mums, iris, carnation, sunflower, dahlia, tulip - whatever you have or can find, seed pods are fine)
- Few pieces (5- 6) of greens (salal, cedar, fir, etc.)
- One low dish/shallow container
- Pair of garden shears or hand pruners to cut the branches
- 1/2 block floral foam (for fresh flower use only), soaked in water before use
