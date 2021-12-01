Case updates November 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Delta variant is still the problem
Booster shots have been approved for all who are 18 and over. Contact your local pharmacy or clinic. 

COVID-19 Updates 

 

United States

  • Total cases 48,377,531 - 119,404 new     
  • Total deaths 778,489 - 1,661 new   


Washington state

  • Total confirmed cases 681,282  - 1,155 new     
  • Total hospitalizations 42,912  - 78 new     
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.3%
  • Total deaths 9,303  - 46 new   
Due to a data systems issue, the COVID Daily Summary Dashboard for King County will not be updated today.



