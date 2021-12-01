Case updates November 29, 2021
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
|Delta variant is still the problem
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 48,377,531 - 119,404 new
- Total deaths 778,489 - 1,661 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 681,282 - 1,155 new
- Total hospitalizations 42,912 - 78 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 18.3%
- Total deaths 9,303 - 46 new
Due to a data systems issue, the COVID Daily Summary Dashboard for King County will not be updated today.
