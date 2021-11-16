Toughs Of Wesco run Into Titans Of Metro and end Tourney Journey (11/13/21)

Shorewood girls soccer team

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools By Tar C. Aw By Tar C. Aw









On a cool, drizzly Seattle evening, on a familiar piece of turf, Shorewood girls varsity soccer met its match and then some, in the form of mighty Holy Names.





The Metro 3A District 2 champions met the Wesco 3A District 1 champions, and anticipation was in the air.





After the opening thrust and parry worthy of a fencing duel, the Cougars struck hard and fast with their speedy and skillful wingers to score on a breakaway.





The second goal was an unfortunate T-bird own goal, at which point the cause was lost. Holy Names sensed blood in the water, and their opportunistic statuesque sharks headed in a third goal for a substantial halftime lead.





Hope flickered briefly when a defensive error conceded a penalty kick, for our star #6 to stroke it home to cut the deficit to two. The Cougars slammed shut any comeback when a defensive lapse allowed a ferocious unstoppable shot from outside the box into the roof of the net to add a fourth goal.





The T-birds battled valiantly, but the Cougars put on the defensive clamps to snuff out any offensive threat from the fabled front four of the senior twins and super sophs.





As Shorewood piled forward in a desperate attempt to score, Holy Names substitutes applied the coup de grace to mercifully end the struggle of a worthy gladiatorial adversary. There would be no miracle rally this time, and we wish the Cougars well, as they continue in their own quest to capture soccer’s prized chalice.



We recognize and salute our departing Shorewood senior players:



#3 Eile Goett, Left Fullback

#5 Hannah Alexander, Center Midfield

#6 Jadyn Smith, Center Back

#12 Jill Anneberg, Defensive Midfield

#16 Kate Grutz, Attacking Midfield

#17 Morgan Manalili, Striker

#18 Kaitlyn Manalili, Center Forward

#22 Teagan Aw, Right Fullback









The joyous thrill-ride is over.