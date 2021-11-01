Shoreline Police: 40 miles an hour, smack in to a light pole



On Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2:40am, a deputy was dispatched to a report of an injury collision in the 15500 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.



When he arrived, the deputy noticed the entire back panel of the 2005 Honda Civic had been sheered off and was lying on the sidewalk.





Debris was scattered about and the air bags on the Honda had deployed.







A male approached the deputy and said he was the driver of the vehicle. The driver appeared intoxicated. His face was red and flush, his eyes watery and there was a strong odor of beer coming from his breath.





The male appeared to be very unsteady on his feet and had trouble maintaining his balance.





When asked for his driver’s license and information, the male looked inside his vehicle but could not provide it.





The man was arrested on suspicion of DUI.





Incident to arrest, a search of the driver found his wallet in his front pants pocket, which contained the identification he was unable to provide just moments prior.



The male was transported to the precinct and a warrant was obtained for a blood draw.





During that time, the male asked to use the restroom.





Deputies found him fast asleep on a metal bench and had a very difficult time waking him.





Charges were pending, awaiting blood sample analysis from the Washington State Toxicology Lab.





--King County Sheriff's Office











